Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.42. Murata Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 8,473 shares trading hands.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.90.
Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.
