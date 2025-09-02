Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 2nd (ADUS, ATUS, AVBH, BME, CCOI, CHTR, DGXX, ENTA, ET, FEAM)

Sep 2nd, 2025

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 2nd:

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS). The firm issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH). They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME). Shore Capital issued a hold rating and a GBX 250 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). The firm issued a sell rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a GBX 298 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL). They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL). They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL). They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). They issued a neutral rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL). They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T). They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS). They issued a buy rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

