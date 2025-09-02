Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Increases By 16,700.0%

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2025

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,600 shares, agrowthof16,700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.