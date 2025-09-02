Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Increases By 16,700.0%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,600 shares, agrowthof16,700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 437,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

