Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 352,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 354,177 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Upstream Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 3,836.58%.The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

