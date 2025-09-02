YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,577,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 12,367,994 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.67.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) by 341.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

