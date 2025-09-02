Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $13.91. Zymeworks shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 87,470 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th.

Zymeworks Stock Down 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

