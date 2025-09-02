Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Makita Corp. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $32.08. Makita shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 381 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Makita had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

