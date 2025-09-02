GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $22.64. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1,567,480 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

