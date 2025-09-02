Insider Buying: Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) Insider Buys 1,733,333 Shares of Stock

Finder Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:FDR – Get Free Report) insider Shane Westlake acquired 1,733,333 shares of Finder Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$199,333.30.

Finder Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

Get Finder Energy alerts:

About Finder Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Oil and gas exploration

Receive News & Ratings for Finder Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finder Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.