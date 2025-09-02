Michael Malone Acquires 203,478 Shares of Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) Stock

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Malone acquired 203,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 per share, with a total value of A$29,504.31.

Seven West Media Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $261.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Seven West Media Company Profile

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media company, engages in the free to air television broadcasting and digital streaming in Australia and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Television; The West; and Other Business and New Ventures.

