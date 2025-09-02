Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, agrowthof7,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance
LEMIF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,886. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Leading Edge Materials
