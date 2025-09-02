Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, agrowthof7,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance

LEMIF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,886. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

About Leading Edge Materials

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.