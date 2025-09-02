Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Increases By 30,500.0%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,600 shares, anincreaseof30,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,028. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

