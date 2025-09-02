Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 19,183 shares.The stock last traded at $48.91 and had previously closed at $49.07.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.
Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Joby Aviation’s Pullback: A Gift for Investors Who See the Future
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Kohl’s Stock Rebound Faces a Showdown With Short Sellers
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Prove the Bears Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.