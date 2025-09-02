Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 19,183 shares.The stock last traded at $48.91 and had previously closed at $49.07.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 211.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 284,581 shares during the last quarter.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

