Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.05. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 846,253 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Stories

