Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 284,300.0% in August

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 284,400 shares, anincreaseof284,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,351. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

