Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday. 9,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session's volume of 3,714 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.91.

Klabin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Klabin had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Klabin SA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0911 dividend. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 490.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Klabin’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

