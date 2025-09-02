Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 3,714 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.91.
Klabin Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Klabin had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Klabin SA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Klabin Increases Dividend
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
