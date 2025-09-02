Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) vs. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Critical Survey

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgestone has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgestone and XPeng”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgestone $29.30 billion 1.06 $1.88 billion N/A N/A XPeng $5.60 million 3,510.67 -$805.43 million ($0.63) -32.88

Bridgestone has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Bridgestone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgestone and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A XPeng -7.14% -13.76% -5.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgestone and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgestone 0 0 0 0 0.00 XPeng 1 6 8 1 2.56

XPeng has a consensus target price of $23.85, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Bridgestone.

Summary

XPeng beats Bridgestone on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

