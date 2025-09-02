U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Financial Review

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addus HomeCare and U.S. Physical Therapy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $1.15 billion 1.85 $73.60 million $4.53 25.55 U.S. Physical Therapy $671.34 million 1.89 $31.42 million $2.29 36.55

Analyst Ratings

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Physical Therapy. Addus HomeCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 1 0 7 2 3.00 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 2 4 1 2.86

Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus target price of $139.11, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $110.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.73%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Risk and Volatility

Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 6.51% 9.39% 6.86% U.S. Physical Therapy 5.05% 8.78% 3.81%

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats U.S. Physical Therapy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

