Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 175652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Americas Gold and Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Americas Gold and Silver

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $739.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter worth $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 494.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

