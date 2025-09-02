Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 31011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $646.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
