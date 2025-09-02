Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 31011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 122,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

