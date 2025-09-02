Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE MCD opened at $313.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.19. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

