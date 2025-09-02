Perbak Capital Partners LLP Invests $682,000 in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CPT opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.04.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

