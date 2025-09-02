RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Boosted by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,840 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in RTX were worth $201,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

