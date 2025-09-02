Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.01 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 3% against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $4.51 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $4,926.72 or 0.04440075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,698.89 or 0.98863243 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.45 or 0.00355484 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 407,374 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 407,593.79061081. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 4,993.34917185 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $6,875,525.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.