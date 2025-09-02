Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $589,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Promethium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 585,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $205,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,299,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $455,343,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of V stock opened at $351.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.35. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $645.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $25,213,475. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.