JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. 375,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,947. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -228.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,834.75. The trade was a 39.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,873 shares of company stock valued at $29,745,042 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 1,413,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 141,340 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $6,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $5,086,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.