LEMONCHAIN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $765.09 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 25% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $765.09 and approximately $15.28 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

