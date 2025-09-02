Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $365.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

