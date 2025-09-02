Cronos Price Up 28.4% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $25.50 billion and approximately $218.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 97,543,210,869 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

