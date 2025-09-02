Ignition Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Ignition has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and approximately $421.15 thousand worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for about $110,453.98 or 1.00241053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110,090.73 or 0.99140919 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00356048 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 817 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc. The official website for Ignition is www.fxn.xyz.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 817.44495763. The last known price of Function is 110,417.47295374 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $418,589.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

