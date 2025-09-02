ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Cox acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. The trade was a 70.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9%

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 16.83. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $46.26.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

