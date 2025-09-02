Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.97 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00003579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $145.20 million and $36.67 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00002832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.98900703 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

