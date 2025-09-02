Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Boosted by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 8.6% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.