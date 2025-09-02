Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.09 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 82,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.3% in the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 47.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

