EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $407.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.