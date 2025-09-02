3,480 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Purchased by Promethium Advisors LLC

Promethium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,321,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,554,000 after acquiring an additional 639,325 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CVS opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.