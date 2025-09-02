Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 1,175,159 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,175,159 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Accenture worth $410,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $35,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $236.67 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

