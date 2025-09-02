Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Promethium Advisors LLC

Promethium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

