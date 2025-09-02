Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

FLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Firefly Aerospace stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Firefly Aerospace has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

