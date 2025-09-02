TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Critical Survey

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TravelSky Technology has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $1.23 billion 3.35 $288.53 million N/A N/A Nutanix $2.54 billion 7.10 $188.37 million $0.64 105.02

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Nutanix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TravelSky Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A Nutanix 7.42% -27.63% 7.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TravelSky Technology and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nutanix 0 2 14 1 2.94

Nutanix has a consensus price target of $89.07, suggesting a potential upside of 32.52%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Summary

Nutanix beats TravelSky Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

