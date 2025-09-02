Qtum Price Tops $2.62 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00002359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $277.15 million and $92.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,362.68 or 0.03928760 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00008587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,792,508 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

