Energy Vault Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,022 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof110% compared to the typical volume of 965 call options.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.42.

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,110,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,611,249.92. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dylan Hixon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 900,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,124.80. The trade was a 2.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $120,280 and sold 66,024 shares valued at $53,479. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRGV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 835,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 279.38% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.18 million. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

