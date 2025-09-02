Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kroger Call Options (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 25,367 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately100% compared to the average volume of 12,706 call options.
KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. 1,314,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,803. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. Kroger has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
