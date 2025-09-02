United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $428.00 and last traded at $426.54, with a volume of 317414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.76.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,537,839. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F m Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

