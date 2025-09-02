IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.92 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $752.08 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,991,350,880 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

