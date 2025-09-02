Promethium Advisors LLC Grows Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Promethium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after buying an additional 1,107,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $206.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

