47 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Acquired by 1248 Management LLC

1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,208.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,230.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,119.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.80 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,629 shares of company stock valued at $116,131,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.