Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after buying an additional 4,437,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,095 shares of company stock worth $7,841,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $273.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

