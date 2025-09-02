Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 29,692 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 725.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 64.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.69.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

