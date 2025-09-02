MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

MVL (MVL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $69.87 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MVL

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

